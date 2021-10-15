LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched a homicide investigation after a man was killed in Lawrence on Friday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an assault and battery in progress in the area of 205 Broadway around 9:45 a.m. found a man suffering from serious injuries, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

The man, whose name has not been released, was later pronounced dead at Lawrence General Hospital.

There were no additional details available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)