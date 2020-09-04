Homicide investigation underway in Barre

BARRE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are assisting with a homicide investigation in Barre, officials said.
Troopers responded to Town Farm Road in Barre after receiving word that a homicide had occurred, a state police spokesman confirmed.
There is no threat to public safety.
The investigation is being led by the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)