Homicide investigation underway in Barre

BARRE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are assisting with a homicide investigation in Barre, officials said.

Troopers responded to Town Farm Road in Barre after receiving word that a homicide had occurred, a state police spokesman confirmed.

There is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is being led by the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

No additional information was immediately available.

