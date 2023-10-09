CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are investigating after a shooting in Chelsea left a 23-year-old man dead over the weekend.

Massachusetts State Police said Santos David Canizales, 23, of Chelsea, was found after police officers were called to Congress Avenue and Shurtleff Street on Sunday night.

A ShotSpotter activation and multiple 911 calls led to police finding Canizales on the ground and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to MSP spokesperson Dave Procopio.

The 23-year-old victim was later pronounced dead after being transported to Mass General Hospital in Boston.

According to authorities, an investigation involving multiple state police and Chelsea PD units is underway, as well as the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

“Once again we’re looking at a young life cut short and a family forced to live with eternal grief, all due to illegal guns too easily obtained and too willingly used,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. “We are doing everything possible to identify and arrest those responsible for this tragedy.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Chelsea police at 617-466-4800.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)