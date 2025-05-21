DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A homicide investigation is underway in Derry, N.H., after a man was stabbed outside a business Monday, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office.

At around 11:21 a.m., emergency crews responded to Peabody Annex Road for a man with multiple stab wounds, the office said in a statement.

The 41-year-old victim, Gui Lin, was pronounced dead at a Manchester hospital, the office said. SKY7-HD was over the crime scene Monday.

An autopsy found the cause of death was a stab wound that punctured his heart, according to the office.

Officials ask anyone with information to contact police at mcu@dos.nh.gov or anonymously at 603-MCU-TIPS.

