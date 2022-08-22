FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River Police and other entities are investigating a fatal stabbing over the weekend– the first homicide investigation in the city this year.

According to the Bristol County DA’s office, the probable stabbing happened outside Latino’s Cafe shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found a man later identified as Antonio Santos, 58, suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, but passed away shortly before midnight during surgery.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the victim and suspect knew each other. The suspect fled east down County Street after the stabbing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to text an anonymous tip by texting the word “Bristol” to the number CRIMES (274637) plus the tip. Those with information can also submit an anonymous web tip here, or call Fall River Police’s tip line at 508-672-8477.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)