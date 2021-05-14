Homicide investigation underway in Lawrence after person found fatally shot in back yard

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found fatally shot in a back yard in Lawrence.

Officers responding to a report of a found body in the area of 461 Haverhill St. around 8:30 a.m. found a dead male victim who was suffering apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

The victim’s name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

