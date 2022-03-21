NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A homicide investigation is underway in New Bedford, police say.

People are urged to avoid the area near Hillman and Summer streets as investigators work to determine the circumstances surrounding the death, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

So far, no further details have been released.

***HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION***



Patrol and detective units are actively investigating a homicide in the area of Hillman St./Summer St. Please avoid the area at this time as traffic will be inhibited. — New Bedford Police Department (@NewBedfordPD) March 22, 2022

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)