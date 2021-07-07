SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched a homicide investigation after a 66-year-old man was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound in Seekonk on Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a 911 call for possible shots fired inside an apartment on Forsythe Circle just before 10 p.m. found Joseph Housley dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Seekonk police.

The Bristol District Attorney’s Office and state police are assisting Seekonk police with the investigation.

No additional information has been released.

