SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the death of a 62-year-old Sharon man as a homicide after his body was discovered at a house on Thursday, officials said.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said resident Brad Larson was discovered yesterday by a relative at Larson’s home at 78 Deerfield Rd.

According to the DA’s office, the 62-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency crews arrived at the address shortly afterwards.

“There will be obvious police activity in the area around that home through much of the day today,” Sharon Chief of Police Stephen Coffey said Friday. “Neighbors should be assured that, given what we know at this time, there is no ongoing threat to the neighborhood or the town related to this incident.”

In a news release, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey stated that no arrests had been made as of Friday morning, and that an autopsy would be performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

