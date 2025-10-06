BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Jamaica Plain late Sunday night that left two people with serious injuries.

The two people were taken to the hospital with injuries so severe that the homicide unit was called to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

