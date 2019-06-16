Honor flight sends dozens of veterans to visit DC war memorials on Father’s Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - Loved ones of local war veterans gathered at Logan Airport on Sunday to wish them well on a free Father’s Day trip to visit war memorials in Washington, D.C.

The once-in-a-lifetime experience was the perfect Father’s Day gift for some World War II and Korean War veterans as they embarked on the trip courtesy of Honor Flight New England.

The organization takes veterans on a day-long trip to Washington D.C., where they get the chance to visit the National World War II Memorial and the Korean War Veterans Memorial, along with other sites.

Dorothy Flanagan says her 103-year-old father is the most senior veteran on the flight and she expects the experience will make this Father’s Day a memorable one.

“We’re very pleased that he got selected to come and I’m sure they’re going to have a wonderful time,” she said.

More than 2,000 veterans from New England have flown with the program since it started in 2009.

