Honor flight sends dozens of veterans to visit Nation’s war memorials on Father’s Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - Friends and family gathered at Logan airport Sunday to where dozens of veterans were given the chance to visit our nations war memorials at no charge.

The once-in-a-lifetime experience was the perfect Father’s Day gift for some World War II and Korean War veterans as they embarked on a trip to Washington D.C. courtesy of Honor Flight New England.

The organization takes veterans on a day-long trip to Washington D.C. where they get the chance to visit the National World War II Memorial and the Korean War Veterans Memorial along with other sites.

Dorothy Flanagan says her dad, 103-years-old, is the most senior veteran on the flight and the experience will make this Father’s Day a memorable one.

“We’re very pleased that he got selected to come and I’m sure they’re going to have a wonderful time,” said Flanagan.

More than two thousand veterans from New England have flown with the program since it started back in 2009.

