BOSTON (WHDH) - Some New England Patriots fans were upset to learn that longtime quarterback Tom Brady made no mention of his former organization or head coach Bill Belichick in his lengthy retirement announcement on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old issued a statement thanking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their fans, as well as his family and close friends, but Brady never made reference to his 20 years spent playing in New England.

“I think he should have acknowledged what the Krafts did for him,” one Patriots fan said of Brady. “You know, we stand on the shoulders of giants. Honor the people who helped you get up there.”

Hours after releasing the statement, Brady did retweet a statement from Patriots owner Robert Kraft with a caption that read, “Thank you Patriots Nation. I’m beyond grateful. Love you all.”

Thank You Patriots Nation ❤️



I’m beyond grateful. Love you all. https://t.co/kXm2ET27Dk — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)