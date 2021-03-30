‘Honored to be here’: Mass. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley volunteers at soup kitchen, clothing drive

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley on Tuesday volunteered at a soup kitchen and a clothing drive in an effort to support communities that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pressley appeared at the soup kitchen in East Boston before making her way to the clothing drive in Cambridge.

While speaking with the media, Pressley expressed support for the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act that was passed earlier this month, saying that she hopes the economic stimulus bill helps Bay Staters who are struggling with food insecurity and homelessness.

Pressley also said that it’s an honor to assist residents who are in need.

“Community meeting the needs of community…In the midst of an unprecedented pandemic, I’m just honored to be here,” Pressley said.

