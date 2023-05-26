BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of people joined Gold Star Family members in Boston’s Seaport Friday morning to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The 8th Annual Rededication of the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial on Northern Avenue featured observances, a cannon salute and a flyover by the Massachusetts Air National Guard.

The event also included the unveiling of updated glass panels that feature the names of the most recent fallen heroes, with representatives of each branch of the US military placing wreaths at the memorial.

More information on the memorial and the brave men and women inscribed on it can be found here.

