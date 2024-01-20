HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A family from Hooksett, New Hampshire is facing animal cruelty and endangering the welfare of a child charges after a well-being check uncovered dogs living in filthy conditions inside their home, officials said.

Officers checking on the well-bring of the dogs inside a home on Merrimack Street on Jan. 16 found “the home’s condition to be deplorable,” according to the Hooksett Police Department.

“7 approximately 12-week-old puppies were together in one crate, 4 older puppies were together in another crate and 4 adult dogs were loose in the home,” police wrote. “There was no food or water present and there was urine and feces throughout the house. The dogs themselves were covered in feces and were showing signs of various health issues.”

The officers seized the dogs and with the assistance of Granite State Dog Recovery, all the dogs were transported to the Pope Memorial SPCA where they received care. NH DCYF was also contacted and responded as there was a juvenile living in the home.

Billy Towne, 48, Jennier Liles, 45, and Patrick Liles, 24, all turned themselves over to Hooksett police. Towne and Jennifer Liles were each charged with 15 counts of animal cruelty and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. Patrick Liles was charged with 15 counts of animal cruelty.

All three are slated to be arraigned in 6tg Circuit Court in Hooksett on Feb. 29.

Sgt. Valerie Lamy

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)