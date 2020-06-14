Hooksett man arrested after vehicle catches fire following crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Hooksett man was arrested on Sunday morning after crashing his vehicle into a utility pole and home and attempting to flee the scene, officials said.

Officers responding to a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed just after 2:30 a.m. activated their emergency lights and siren to stop the driver of a 2010 BMW on Bridge Street, Manchester police said.

The driver, identified as Isaac Velez, 22, allegedly refused to stop and kept accelerating at a high rate of speed onto Pine Street and then Pearl Street, officials said.

Officers later located the vehicle on fire after it collided with a utility pole and a house on Belmont and Pearl streets, police said.

He was allegedly attempting to flee the scene but was detained, police said. His passenger, a 23-year-old Manchester man, was rendered aid at the scene and the car fire was extinguished by the Manchester Fire Department.

Both men were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Velez was taken into custody and is being charged with aggravated driving under the influence, reckless conduct, conduct after an accident, resisting detention, disobeying a police officer and being an armed career criminal, according to police.

