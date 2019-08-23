Hooksett, NH police searching for man who stole about $500 worth of meat

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Hooksett, NH are searching for a man who stole about $500 worth of meat from Market Basket on Tuesday.

Hooksett police shared photos on Facebook of a male suspect who was seen leaving the store with a shopping cart full of unpaid miscellaneous meats.

The total of unpaid products came to $483.51, police say.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20’s and early 30’s with a clean shaved face and slim build. He also wears a Boston Red Sox hat.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact Officer Estevez at 603-624-1560 x412.

