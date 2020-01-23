Hoop Hall to auction plaques for Jordan, Magic, Shaq, Dr. J

FILE - In this June 18, 1996, file photo, Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan, left, receives the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player trophy from Commissioner David Stern during a ceremony in Chicago. Stern is not in the Hall of Fame, he never played in an All-Star game and he is about a foot shorter than most NBA stars. But try to find an NBA legacy more lasting than Stern's, who is retiring Saturday, Feb. 1, after exactly 30 years on the job. (AP Photo/Charles Bennett, File)

BOSTON (AP) — The basketball Hall of Fame is auctioning off the actual plaques used to mark the enshrinement of some of the sport’s biggest stars, including Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Julius Erving.

The plaques up for auction are the original 25-inch by 28-inch, black and white portraits displayed along the hall’s domed ceiling for each inductee. They are being replaced as part of a $30 million renovation because the dome ran out of room for additional inductees with the class of 2018.

After the renovation, all enshrinees will be displayed in a different part of the museum using a digital display.

Also up for auction are the official portraits for Bob Cousy, Jerry West, Pete Maravich, Rick Barry, Isiah Thomas, Patrick Ewing and Shaquille O’Neal.

