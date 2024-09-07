WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A basketball tournament was held in Worcester on Saturday in memory of a 14-year-old who loved the game.

The tournament was held for Harris Wolobah, who died in September 2023 after attempting the viral “One Chip Challenge,” which involved eating an extremely spicy tortilla chip made by Paqui.

Harris’s family says the free tournament was aimed a honoring the teen, who lived and breathed basketball.

“Harris loved the game of basketball, he played every day,” said his mother, Lois Wolobah. “I miss him a whole lot and I’m sure that he’s here in spirit and playing with his friends today.”

His family has filed a lawsuit against the company behind the challenge.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)