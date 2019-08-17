Hoops meet hip-hop at 6th annual charity basketball tournament in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hoops meets Hip-Hop at the sixth annual HoopHop basketball tournament at the Roxbury YMCA.

Area Hip-Hop artists and community leaders shared the court, combining arts and sports to empower local kids.

“We just have a day of, kind of, peace and fun and unity,” organizer Bakari JB said.

Boston’s own and current Detroit Pistons player Bruce Brown Jr. returned home for the event to support his community on his former court.

“This place right here is special to me because this is where I learned how to play basketball,” Brown Jr. said.

The NBA player led a giveaway, handing out more than 75 backpacks to participating kids.

“We are so glad that he didn’t forget where he came from,” Charlette Richardson who attended the event with her grandson said. “To come back, to give to the community so these younger kids can look up to him as a role model or see that if he could do it anyone could do it.”

On this day, no matter the score, this team won.

