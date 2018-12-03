Hootie & the Blowfish, Barenaked Ladies to play show in Massachusetts

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two of the most well-known bands from the 1990s will play a show together in Massachusetts this summer as part of a nationwide tour.
Hootie and the Blowfish will stop at Xfinity Center in Mansfield on Aug. 3. They will be joined by the Barenaked Ladies.
The Group Therapy Tour will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the band’s hit album “Cracked Rear View.”
The bands will also play in Gilford at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on Aug. 2.
For additional tour dates and ticket information, click here.
View this post on Instagram
It’s crazy to think that next year, #CrackedRearView will be 25 years old. We think it's time to celebrate… with you! We're hitting the road on the #GroupTherapyTour in May 2019 with our good friends @BarenakedLadiesMusic. For first access to the pre-sale happening right NOW, sign up for our email newsletter at hootie.com
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)