Hootie & the Blowfish, Barenaked Ladies to play show in Massachusetts

Darius Rucker with Hootie & the Blowfish perform during the Jason Aldean: High Noon Neon Tour 2018 at SunTrust Park on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two of the most well-known bands from the 1990s will play a show together in Massachusetts this summer as part of a nationwide tour.

Hootie and the Blowfish will stop at Xfinity Center in Mansfield on Aug. 3. They will be joined by the Barenaked Ladies.

The Group Therapy Tour will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the band’s hit album “Cracked Rear View.”

The bands will also play in Gilford at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on Aug. 2.

For additional tour dates and ticket information, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)