FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Foxboro residents said they were rattled by an hourslong standoff between a barricaded suspect and state troopers in Foxboro on Friday, but were relieved when it ended.

Foxboro police and fire departments, as well as Metro-LEC, and regional SWAT team members responded to the scene on McKenzie Lane shortly after 8 a.m. to deal with a “joint public safety response for an isolated, contained incident,” Foxboro police wrote on Facebook.

The heavily-armed tactical team converged on the otherwise quiet Foxboro neighborhood after police initially responded to a well-being check.

Some neighbors on Mackenzie Lane were ordered to evacuate the area while others were ordered to stay away from windows as police responded to the incident.

“A police officer knocked on the door and said, ‘We’d please like you and your family to leave.’ And we said why. He said, ‘you’re in the danger zone.’ So something [was] going on in the neighborhood,” said neighborhood resident Tony Chamoun.

For hours, crisis negotiators attempted to communicate with the man inside the McKenzie Lane residence by using robots and other high-tech devices to enter the house without anyone getting hurt.

When the standoff allegedly came to an end nearly seven hours after police were called to the Foxboro home, the medical examiner’s van could be seen arriving at the scene.

Residents who had been temporarily been displaced from their homes have since been allowed to return.

“I just hope everybody is safe and healthy and everything turns out positive,” said Chamoun.

Foxboro police and detectives remained at the scene Friday night.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

