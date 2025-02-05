HOPEDALE, MASS. (WHDH) - The 1,000 point club.

It’s a club high school basketball star, junior Phoebe Carroll has been trying to get into. Her mother, paving the way.

Carroll sunk a shot against Nipmuc Regional High School to claim her spot in the prestigious club.

A shot she wasn’t even sure was going to go in.

“Well, the shot almost didn’t go through,” said Phoebe. “I didn’t know if it was going, and when it did, it was just such a rush. And then all my teammates coming in, it was just so exciting.”

Hugging her at half court was her mother, Cheryl Carroll.

“She’s always been my little superstar,” said Cheryl. “She’s the youngest of three and probably the most athletic… Sorry boys…”

Cheryl, then Daudelin, was the first Blue Raider to reach the milestone for the girls team in January of 1989.

“For her to follow in my footsteps, its like a dream come true,” said Cheryl.

Now, the two will be on a banner together.

“The other day, I was actually thinking about how cool it is to actually be at the same high school and achieving the same goal as her,” said Phoebe.

Their special mother-daughter relationship is now sewn into Hopedale’s history.

“I mean, who knows where our futures will lead,” said Cheryl. “She might go off, but maybe one day, she will show her daughter, ‘there’s me, and there’s grandma up there.’ But we will live on together on this banner, together. Its pretty special.”

As the forward plays against Douglas, the very team her mother scored her 1,000th point against over 30 years ago, Phoebe is feeling a little less pressure with each basket, knowing her hard work has paid off, and she’s made her team, her town, and her mother, proud.

