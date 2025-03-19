BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics point guard Derrick White was at the dentist Wednesday to fix some damage his teeth have taken on the court.

White got a bridge of four temporary teeth knocked out earlier this month against the Philadelphia 76ers. He originally got those teeth put in when he chipped his front teeth in Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals.

White said he’d put off a trip to the dentist to get his replacements, but he was at Boston Dental Wednesday, visiting Dr. Maged el-Malecki, to get his winning smile fixed up permanently.

The Celtics star was encouraged by his dentist to start wearing a mouth guard during games to protect his teeth.

“I’ve never worn one through a whole game, and so it’s going to take a little bit of adjustment, but one day this year, I will have a mouthpiece in,” White said. “Feeling good now and hopefully no more chipped teeth.”

White won’t be the only one in the NBA using a mouth guard.

The Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry has famously worn one on the court, going all the way back to his college days.

