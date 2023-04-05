HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hopkinton brewing company has created a new beer paying homage to Dick Hoyt, who pushed his son in the Boston Marathon for decades,

Start Line Brewing Company welcomed the Hoyt family as they packaged their Marathoner IPA before this year’s race.

Every year, the brewery recognizes a person or theme that embodies the spirit of marathoning.

Some of the proceeds will be donated to the 26.2 Foundation.

