HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The town of Hopkinton terminated its contract with Flock Safety after a legal review of the contract for the company’s surveillance cameras.

The review found the agreement was illegal under Massachusetts law.

The town has asked Flock to turn off the cameras as soon as possible and to have them physically removed from the town by September 30.

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