HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hopkinton High School will become the first in the state to drop the mask mandate for students.

The school committee voted three to two in favor of the motion Thursday night and it will go into effect on a trial basis from November 1 to November 19.

The new policy will allow officials to gather data on breakthrough cases. If a sharp increase in cases is reported, the school committee will conduct an emergency meeting to reassess the situation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)