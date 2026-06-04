HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hopkinton man was arrested and is accused of attempted murder.

Steven Dana, 70, was charged with strangulation/suffocation, attempted murder, and assault and battery on a disabled person.

Police say on Wednesday, around 6:55 p.m., they responded to reports of a fight at Sandy Beach.

An initial investigation showed that Dana had gotten into a physical altercation with a 21-year-old man about his using Lake Maspenock. Police say the only boat ramp to the lake, which straddles Hopkinton and Milford, is on Lakeshore Drive and is limited to Hopkinton residents from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.

Police say the video showed Dana slapping him in the face before a struggle ensued in the water. Police say the video showed Dana forcefully holding the 21-year-old under the water. People nearby then pulled him off.

Police say they were made aware that the 21-year-old involved was also a part of an accident a few months prior that caused severe injuries, and he was walking on crutches.

Dana was arrested at his home and was arraigned on Thursday in Framingham District Court.

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