Hopkinton named America’s safest city, among several other New England communities

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A list provided by the website Safewise lists 100 of the safest communities in the United States — a list that is full of communities in New England.

The list is comprised of cities of 100,000 or less and is based on property and violent crimes per 1,000 residents, according to the site.

According to the site, Hopkinton is the safest city in the nation boasting a violent crime rate of 0 and a property crime rate of 3.401.

In total, four New England towns made the top 10. Joining Hopkinton was Ridgefield, Connecticut at No. 2, Madison, Connecticut at No. 3 and Norton at No. 6.

Other communities include Shrewsbury (No. 11), New Canaan, Connecticut (No. 14), Cheshire, Connecticut (No. 16) and Avon, Connecticut (No. 18).

In total, 21 New England cities made it onto the list, comprising of over 1/5 of the total.

Of the 100, 59 percent report a median income over $100,000. 42 of the cities have populations under 20,000.

