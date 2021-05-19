Hopkinton police offer new details about death of 16-year-old girl after medical examiner rules her death a suicide

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hopkinton police and fire officials on Wednesday released new details about the death of a 16-year-old girl, one day after the Office of the State Medical Examiner ruled she died by suicide.

Miller’s body was found along a trail off of West Main Street back on April 18, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan. A newly released recording of the initial Hopkinton 911 call, along with police and fire dispatch radio calls, indicate officers responded promptly and properly.

“I wish to state for the record that the officers and staff of the Hopkinton Police Department are professionals who responded to this tragedy with urgency and who are assisting in conducting a thorough and impartial investigation,” Hopkinton Police Chief Joseph Bennett said.

On Tuesday, the Office of the State Medical Examiner released Miller’s death certificate, which stated that her manner of death was a suicide and that her cause of death was “asphyxia by hanging.”

Ryan had said before Miller’s death, a fight broke out sometime between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. between her and a group of teenagers at an apartment complex where the girl lived.

Miller’s cellphone then reportedly showed that later that night she walked more than 1,300 steps from her home, which was about the distance from her apartment, to the spot where a jogger found her body in the woods the next morning.

Ryan noted that phone records appear to show the teens involved in the fight with Miller were not in the woods.

A vigil was held for Miller in the Hopkinton Town Common earlier this month, in which her mother and other community members called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the teen’s death.

At the time, the DA’s office said investigators had not found any evidence of this being a hate crime, referring to the fact that Miller was Black and a member of the LGBTQ community.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump will join Miller’s mother Calvina Strothers, community leaders, and advocates from the National Black Justice Coalition in a virtual press conference on Wednesday afternoon, in which organizers plan to “outline the concerning details surrounding Mikayla’s death and call for a comprehensive investigation into her potential murder.”

