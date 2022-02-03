HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Hopkinton are turning to the public for help tracking down a vehicle of interest in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a man injured last month.

Officers responding to a report of a person lying in the road on East Main Street near Ray Street around 3 a.m. on Jan. 22 found a 31-year-old Burlington man suffering from various injuries, according to the Hopkinton Police Department.

The man was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester for treatment.

Surveillance video gathered by investigators showed the victim walking in the area but it didn’t show the impact of the crash, police said.

Police noted that they have since identified a vehicle of interest in the case, but the ongoing investigation has so far not led to an arrest.

Hopkinton Police Department

“Hopkinton Police and Massachusetts State Police have been working diligently together to actively investigate this incident since the moment our officers arrived on scene, and we are hoping members of the public can assist our investigation by providing footage from home surveillance systems that could potentially provide evidence,” said Hopkinton Police Chief Joseph Bennett said in a statement. “We are committed to finding justice and some measure of closure for the victim in this incident, and we ask community members to assist us if they can.”

Anyone with a home surveillance system who lives in the area of the crash or anyone who recognizes the vehicle is urged to contact police at 508-497-3401.

