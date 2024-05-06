HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hopkinton police asked for the public’s help Monday after a vehicle drove onto the golf course at the Hopkinton Country Club over the weekend.

Police in a post on Facebook said the vehicle drove onto the course near 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said the vehicle “caused significant damage and came dangerously close to several golfers.”

Hopkinton police shared photos with their post, showing a white vehicle apparently driving on the golf course.

Police asked anyone with information to call investigators their their non-emergency line at 508-497-3401.

