HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Hopkinton are urging pet owners to take caution after receiving a report of a coyote attacking and snatching up a dog from its owner.

In a Facebook post, the Hopkinton Police Department said a woman had been walking her dogs Thursday afternoon when a coyote approached and was able to drag away one of her pets.

“An officer assisted with attempting to locate the dog with the owner,” the department stated. “We feel horrible this happened to someone’s fur buddy, they are members of the family and are a tremendous loss when we lose them.”

Police are asking that anyone walking with their dogs or kids use extra caution while on local trails, including the Whisper Way trail, Yellow Trail and Red Trail.

The department emphasized that the areas are a coyote’s natural habitat, and that while out walking, residents should make sure to keep their dogs on a leash and also carry a walking stick, if possible.

Sharing tips on their Facebook page, police suggested making a lot of noise while out walking “so as not to accidentally surprise wild animals as your walking,” and that if you ever encounter a coyote that does not immediately run away, be sure to yell and wave your arms.

“They do not like loud noises,” authorities said. “Also, do not run away as this may trigger them to chase you and/or your dog.”

The advisory came a day after a family in neighboring Milford said their dog was snatched by a coyote from a yard on Pine Island Road.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)