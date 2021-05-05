Hopkinton prepares for vigil honoring 16-year-old girl who died last month

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A vigil has been planned to honor a 16-year-old Mikayla Miller of Hopkinton who died last month.

Superintendent of schools, Dr. Carol Cavanaugh announced there will be an early dismissal for all students and after school sports will be canceled on Thursday in light of the ceremony that is set to take place on the town common at 4 p.m.

Miller was found along a trail off of West Main Street back on April 18. A growing memorial now marks the location.

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said an investigation into her death is still underway as they wait for the results of Miller’s autopsy.

Ryan went on to say that investigators do not have any evidence of a hate crime at this point, referring to the fact that Mikayla was black and a member of the LGBTQ community.

“There needs to be a full, transparent, independent investigation into her death,” Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley said.

Monica Cannon-Grant and Tito Jackson are organizing the vigil and they released a statement reading:

“We are calling for an independent investigation into the death of Mikayla Miller, and are asking elected officials and activists from across Massachusetts and the country to stand up for Black lives by joining us and lending your own voice to our call for an independent investigation.”

