Hopkinton rescue reunites dog with puppies 1 year after their adoption

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hopkinton-based coalition and rescue organization celebrated a milestone for Pepper – a dog shot in the leg over one year ago.

Brown Dog Coalition and Rescue were able to reunite the dog with her own puppies a year after she and they were adopted.

Pepper, originally from Grafton, was shot in the leg when she was pregnant over a year ago and rescued by organization members.

She is now happy and healthy and was able to celebrate her “gotcha-day” with her pups on Friday.

“It’s so exciting. To see dogs reunite a year after they’ve been adopted, it’s not something a lot of rescues get to see,” the coalition’s co-founder Andrea Covino said.

