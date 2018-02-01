Hopkinton school evacuated, students dismissed after ammunition found in locker room

HOPKINTON, MA (WHDH) - Hopkinton High School was evacuated Thursday morning after live ammunition was found in the building.

Police say a single round of ammunition was found in the boys locker room. The school’s principal sent out a notification to alert the community of the incident.

Students and teachers were told to shelter in place around 10 a.m. before being evacuated and dismissed for the day.

Police and fire teams responded to the school. A K9 unit searched the building and school grounds.

Investigators say no additional ammunition was found. No weapons were located. Police don’t believe a gun was brought into the school.

Students say they are extremely concerned about the alarming discovery.

“If there’s ammunition in school, you don’t know if someone can pull that out and start shooting,” one student told 7News. “No one brings ammunition in for no reason.”

No arrests have been made. No injuries were reported. The incident is under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

