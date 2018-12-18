HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Schools in Hopkinton are closed Tuesday after a downed tree shut off power to many households in the area.

A large tree fell onto wires on Ash Street, which prompted officials to shut down the road in both directions from the Doughboy Statue on the Common down to 22 Ash St.

All public schools are closed for the day as three schools are without power, town officials said.

“When the schools lose power, we cannot be in session,” officials wrote in a tweet to 7News. “It is not likely power will be back on in time to open school.”

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Eversource is working to restore power.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

When the schools lose power, we cannot be in session. Eversource has been working to restore power, but it is not likely power will be back on in time to open school. Therefore, THERE IS NO SCHOOL IN HOPKINTON TODAY, Tuesday, December 18, 2018. — Hopkinton, MA (@HopkintonMA) December 18, 2018

Due to a tree down on wires, Ash St is closed in both directions from the Doughboy Statue on the common down to Number 22 Ash. Please avoid the area and seek alternate route. Expected to be closed for some time. Power outage is impacting many households in the area. pic.twitter.com/jnKA6PO3oE — Hopkinton, MA (@HopkintonMA) December 18, 2018