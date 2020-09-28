Hopkinton schools switch to remote learning after 2 students test positive for COVID-19

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) -

The Hopkinton School District has made the decision to switch over to entirely online learning for Tuesday and Wednesday after a second student tested positive for COVID-19.

School officials made the decision Monday because the Health Department had not had the chance to begin contact tracing procedures.

The closure extends to teachers as well who may choose to teach from a remote location.

Those with children in the school system however are not allowed to enter the building for the next two days for any reason.

