Hopkinton stabbing suspect held without bail

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A North Andover man accused of stabbing another man in Hopkinton Thursday has been ordered held without bail on numerous charges, including attempted murder, officials say.

Damon Deniso, 41, was arraigned in Framingham District Court Friday on charges including armed assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with a non-fatal stabbing, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Hopkinton Chief of Police Edward Lee said in a joint statement.

Officers responding to the area of West Main Street about 7:30 a.m. for a report of a man bleeding from his head learned that the man, who was a guest at the house, had allegedly been stabbed by Deniso, police say.

Deniso fled the scene, but was later located at his workplace and taken into custody without incident.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

Deniso is due back in court Nov. 6 for a dangerousness hearing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)