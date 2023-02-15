HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A former nurse is taking steps to help students who may need extra support when it comes to their mental health.

She is getting an assist along the way from two teenagers in Hopkinton.

Abbie Rosenberg is the founder of the Mental Health Collaborative, which runs seminars for students and teachers in schools aimed at teaching ways to have conversations about mental health and recognize when someone is struggling.

The program is currently operating in several communities. A new boost from two Hopkinton High School seniors goes toward a goal to further branch out.

Nick Dieter and Luke Scanlon started a grill cleaning business this past summer with goals to both make money and find a way to give back.

When they heard about Rosenberg’s Mental Health Collaborative, they decided to join the mission to expand it by dedicating 10 percent of their grill cleaning profits to the cause.

They also went around to local businesses seeking donors interested in matching their donation.

On Wednesday, they officially presented Rosenberg with $1,000.

Scanlon said he and Dieter got the idea to give back after recognizing the COVID-19 pandemic’s widespread impacts on mental health.

“Everybody during COVID struggled with their mental health, especially our families and this community,” Scanlon said.

Rosenberg said it’s the meaning behind the donation that blew her away.

“They are sincerely aware of what it’s like to struggle and what it’s like to pick yourself back up,” she said. “I’m just so impressed by the two of them.”

The Mental Health Collaborative offers a variety of programs. For more information about the collaborative and how you can bring resources to your community visit www.mentalhealthcollaborative.org.

