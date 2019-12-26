‘Horrible tragedy’: Woman, 2 children dead after incident at Boston garage on Christmas Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a tragic incident at a parking garage in Boston that left a woman and two young children dead on Christmas Day and prompted Northeastern University to restrict access to the top two floors.

Northeastern University police officers, Boston police officers, and transit police officers responding to the Renaissance Park Garage in Boston around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday found a woman and two children unconscious on the ground, according to Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross.

The three victims were taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The names of the woman and the two children have not been released.

The children were described as being under 5 years old.

Gross called the situation a “tragedy” and vowed that officers would “do everything in our power to find out everything we can about this death investigation.”

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins noted Christmas “can be a challenging and difficult time” of year.

“As a mother, it was incredibly hard, this scene in particular, where there were two young children who lost their lives,” Rollins said. “We’re going to do everything we can to get the answers.”

In a statement, Mayor Martin J. Walsh said, “This is a horrible tragedy for this family on this Christmas Day. My prayers and deepest sympathies are with them.”

Hours after the incident, Northeastern University announced that it will be increasing security at the garage and indefinitely restricting pedestrian and vehicular access to the top two floors.

In May, a former Boston College student jumped to his death from the same garage. His girlfriend is facing charges in connection with his death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police at 1-800-494-TIPS.

Witnesses who may need help can contact the department’s Trauma Response Team at 617-431-0125.

Rollins urged those who are struggling with depression to call the Good Samaritans hotline 877-870-HOPE.

