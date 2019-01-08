‘Horrific scene’: Body found near Salvation Army donation bin in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators are combing for clues after a body was found near a Salvation Army donation bin in Worcester on Monday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of 72 Cambridge St. around 10 a.m. found a deceased individual, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Authorities have not identified the victim but a man who first notified police of the discovery said he could see a female stabbing victim on the ground near a dumpster.

“It was a horrific scene,” the man, who did not show his face on camera, told 7News. “You couldn’t even recognize her face. She was stabbed a bunch of times.”

The man said he was on his way to the store when he stumbled upon the body.

“At the Salvation Army. Of all places to dump a body. It’s pretty bad,” he said.

The area was roped off with yellow crime tape as detectives could be seen climbing through several bins in search for evidence.

Police have not commented on the nature of the victim’s death and it’s not clear if natural causes or foul play is to blame.

The state medical examiner was also called to the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

