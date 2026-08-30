BOSTON (WHDH) - A 19-year-old man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after falling onto the tracks at the Forest Hills MBTA Station on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Transit police say the man and a 19-year-old woman walked into the station carrying flags representing countries of the Caribbean and the woman, who was unsteady on her feet, lost her balance and fell on the platform near the yellow warning strip.

That’s when the man, who tried to help her, fell into the right-of-way and landed on the electrified third rail. He was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The female was transported to a local hospital for emergency treatment.

In a statement, transit police said, “Foul play is NOT suspected. This appears to be a horrific tragedy and on behalf of the Transit Police Department and the entire MBTA organization we express our most sincere condolences to the decedent’s family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

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