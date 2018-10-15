Horse collapses, died on Connecticut beach

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a horse that collapsed and died on a Connecticut beach over the weekend suffered some sort of medical emergency.

Fairfield police tell the Connecticut Post the 17-year-old horse, named Boston, was wading in shallow water on the private beach on Sunday when collapsed in the water.

Officials said the owner, a Norwalk resident, tried to keep the horse’s head out of the water, but by the time first responders arrived, the horse was dead.

Police said there is no indication of abuse, and it would the up to the owner whether to have a necropsy performed.

Department of Public Works employees used a bucket loader to load the horse into the owner’s trailer.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)