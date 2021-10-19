ENFIELD, N.H. (AP) — Police in Enfield are investigating a weekend crash between a vehicle and a horse that killed the animal.

Police responded around 6:30 p.m. Saturday to the report of the crash on Shaker Hill, the Enfield Police Department said Monday.

The horseback rider had minor injuries, police said. She taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and has a concussion, as well as bruising and soreness, the Valley New reported. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

Police said they do not believe speed or distracted driving were factors in the crash. Any witnesses are asked to contact Enfield police.

