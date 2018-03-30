Horse named ‘Gronkowski’ qualifies for Kentucky Derby

(WHDH) — A horse named after New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski has qualified to race in the Kentucky Derby in May.

Gronkowski — the horse — won the Burradon Stakes in England on Friday, securing a spot in this year’s derby.

Gronkowski – named for @Patriots star tight end @RobGronkowski – collected his 4 straight win in Friday's Burradon Stakes @NewcastleRaces & clinched @KentuckyDerby invite by accruing most points on inaugural European Road to #KyDerby. Updated Leaderboard: https://t.co/zlTZn3t4yS pic.twitter.com/yEClPJt2Ke — Churchill Downs PR (@DerbyMedia) March 30, 2018

The horse earned the most points on the inaugural “European Road” after collecting four victories, according to the Churchill Downs Racetrack communications department.

With a victory at the derby, the Gronkowski race team could secure $2 million. The horse is not affiliated with Rob or his family.

The derby is slated to take place on May 5.

Horse named Gronkowski just won the Burradon Stakes in England and has qualified to run in the Kentucky Derby pic.twitter.com/QkJlkPdVbS — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 30, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)