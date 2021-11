TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A horse is on the loose in the median of Route 140 in Taunton on Tuesday.

The horse was spotted on the southbound side in the area of exit 19, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Traffic is not being impacted at this time.

No additional information has been released.

