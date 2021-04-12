PLAINVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Horse racing is set to return Monday to Plainridge Park racecourse in Plainville.

The start of a 110-day racing meet will be under the same COVID-19 health and safety restrictions that were in place for last year’s shortened season.

Only people directly involved in racing will be allowed at the track.

They will get their temperatures checked, must wear a face or mask covering, and the lounge for sulky drivers will remain closed.

