IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A horse is recovering after he fell through a barn floor in Ipswich Monday, prompting a lengthy rescue effort involving local emergency responders and animal experts.

The incident happened in the area of Linebrook Road near 9:30 a.m., according to an Ipswich Fire Department spokesperson.

In an update Tuesday, the MSPCA said the eight-year-old horse, which is named Valcour, “was standing comfortably in his stall…when the floor below him shattered.”

The MSPCA said Valcour’s owners reached out to a local veterinarian who “knew immediately that they needed more help—and special equipment” to free him

The veterinarian, SRH Veterinary Services, contacted experts with the MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen, who soon headed to the scene in Ipswich.

After roughly four hours, the MSPCA said, crews were able to rescue Valcour.

The MSPCA shared photos of Valcour, showing his back feet dangling through the floorboards after the floor shattered.

His injuries were considered non-life-threatening and officials said the veterinary team at SRH believes he will make a full recovery.

Kaycie McCarthy, an equine and farm animal outreach and rescue manager at Nevins Farm, in a statement said officials are not sure how the barn floor broke.

“There was empty space in the barn below the stall, so it’s possible that the wood rotted, and that’s why the floor broke,” McCarthy said. “But the important thing is that the horse is safe.”

While Valcour recovers, McCarthy also credited emergency crews for their efforts on scene.

“We work hard to train first responders on how to handle these kinds of emergencies, and they know they can call us when something comes up that they aren’t able to handle,” she said. “But this is also a good example of why it’s important that everyone with pets—including horses—knows what to do when emergencies happen.”

